UI files for minor rate increase, says public benefits charge is playing a major role

For United Illuminating customers on the shoreline, your utility those bills could get just a bit higher in a few months.

Your utility bills have likely been high for months.

"I think it is really insane,” Jesse Campbell, of New Haven, said.

He said he's spending his Thursday night as an Instacart driver to help pay for a roughly $1,000 UI bill.

"Me and my roommates, we’ve been trying to come up for the money to pay for it, it's been heavy,” Campbell said.

He lives in a four-bedroom apartment paying that price and fears it will only get worse after UI filed their rate adjustment with the state.

If it's approved, customers, on average, could see a roughly 30-cent increase on their bill.

Other UI customers are feeling it, too.

"Per month, it’s getting $900," Raddy Kodha, of New Haven, said. “It’s getting so high."

“We do feel customers frustration on that. But in terms of UI as a company, what's funding us? It's just that 30% of the bill and that has not changed substantially for customers, since 2017,” Sarah Wall Fliotsos, a spokesperson for UI, said.

UI said this rate adjustment is primarily a result of increases imposed through energy efficiency programs seen in the mandated public benefits charge, which they do not profit from.

For this same 2025 filing, Eversource is looking to get a $4 decrease approved for the bill of an average customer.

"Our public benefits charge this year is less driven by the Millstone and Seabrook nuclear power plant contracts,” Fliotsos said.

Even so, Eversource customers are still feeling a burden, too.

"The last three months my pension has been the same as my Eversource bill,” said a veteran who testified at the hearing and meeting for Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) Chairperson Marissa Paslick Gillett.

A recent legislative report says several factors could contribute to Connecticut’s high rates. Those points are cited as the region’s reliance on natural gas, the industry structure, federally-approved wholesale market rules, state-mandated energy procurements, state renewable energy policies, system benefit charges and transmission projects.

This graph shows Connecticut has the highest retail price of electricity in new England, yet what we’re seeing is all of New England is paying substantially more than the rest of the country on average.

There are multiple initiatives in the legislature right now from both sides of the political aisle that aim to decrease these costly bills.