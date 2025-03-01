Ukrainian Americans with CT ties are fearful after clash between Trump, Zelenskyy

It was a tense conversation on display for the world to see, something we know world leaders are having behind closed doors, but this time, a camera broadcast the entire interaction.

Many with Ukrainian ties here in Connecticut said it was a hard watch.

The Oval Office meeting grew tense between President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It stunned some Ukrainian Americans.

“The way things ended, we aren’t sure how things are going to go in the next few days,” Catherine Zastawsky, the president of the Ukrainian American Cultural Center of Connecticut, said.

She caught a brief portion of the interaction live, and thought the interaction playing out in front of a live camera instead of behind closed doors, was reckless.

“It’s a terrible feeling…we are grateful for President Trump trying to end the war, hopefully it’ll come to a conclusion that everyone profits from, but at this point it doesn’t look too promising today," Zastawsky said.

She said she fears the security of Ukraine was on the line Friday. The Ukrainian president left the White House with no peace deal. She said it left Ukrainian Americans she has spoke with conflicted.

“They are also disappointed, but they are hopeful,” she said of her fellow Ukrainian Americans.

The back and forth was met with a chorus of support on social media from Trump’s cabinet and allies in Congress. They note this scenario is putting “America first.”

“I can’t stress how much this frightens me,” Matthew Schmidt with the University of New Haven said.

He is a professor of national security and homeland security.

World leaders chimed in as well on social media, doubling down on unequivocal support for Ukraine. Zelenskyy thanked them in “re-posts” as support came in.

Schmidt fears what this interaction does to the United States standing on the global stage.

“The behavior you saw in the White House, signals to allies and enemies alike that the United States isn’t to be trusted as a partner,” Schmidt said.

But there is one world leader Zastawsky fears was watching.

“My point of view, the winner was Putin today,” she said. “I'm sure he’s going to be watching the segment today with great joy.”

Schmidt also notes this interaction leaves him fearful because it sends the signal to ally nations that their security is more in their hands, rather than rely on traditional security agreements that are in place.