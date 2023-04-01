Ukrainian Church in New Britain Celebrates Annual Easter Festival

The Ukrainian community in New Britain came together for a joyful celebration Saturday for a yearly tradition known as their Easter Festival.

Every year, the day is all about food, family, and support for one another.

"Friends of ours used to come here all the time, they were members here. Ever since then, we come down for the Easter holiday," said Tony Davanzo, of Newington.

Dozens of people got in line to buy what is called "Paskas" or Easter bread. Some enjoyed traditional homemade meals and desserts. Others purchased Ukrainian artwork and beautiful hand-painted eggs.

The money raised from the festival will support the church as well as Ukraine. There were also additional fundraisers to help the war-torn country.

Anna Dmytryshyn, 6, of New Britain was collecting money to send supplies to a school in Ukraine.

"Different toys and laptops, and different notebooks. We need lots of stuff so they'll be safe and nothing like this will happen again, said Dmytryshyn.

This year, the church celebrated its festival with a number of Ukrainian refugees. For many, it was their first Easter celebration since the start of the war.

"The road to the United States was very hard because we had to leave her family and friends," said Olena Balatsko, of New Britain.

Olena escaped Ukraine with her children in June. She said the conflict affected her son, who was just a year and a half old at the time. She says the stress and trauma caused him to stop talking.

"He was saying words prior to the war, but he lost ability to speak. He was just pointing things out," said Balatsko.

But over time, she and her family became more comfortable in Connecticut.

"When you first come to a different country, first you find yourself home, and the second place you find the church," said Balatsko.