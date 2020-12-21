Unattended Candles Cause of Weekend Apartment Building Fire in Vernon: Fire Marshal

Unattended candles led to a damaging fire at a Vernon apartment building Sunday morning, the town's fire marshal has determined.

Seven people were injured after the fire at the apartments on Union Street around 10:45 a.m.

A photo from scene on Union Street. pic.twitter.com/JW6on8nd0C — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) December 20, 2020

When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire on the second floor with several people hanging from the windows. Firefighters and police raised ground ladders to reach the residents and brought them to safety, officials said.

The seven people injured in the fire were treated at Rockville General Hospital and fire officials said the injuries are mainly smoke inhalation. Two of the injured were transported to Bridgeport Hospital for further treatment.

“We were literally walking people across the street into the emergency department,” Director of Emergency and Risk Management Michael Purcaro said.

Additional information about their injuries was not available.

Another photo from back of building. pic.twitter.com/MMxVqmXna4 — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) December 20, 2020

Fire officials said the fire was limited to the second and third floors.

Crews said the bulk of the fire damage was in two apartments, but residents of the building were displaced because of electrical and gas service being cut.

The Red Cross assisted 13 families, including 16 adults and two children who were displaced from the fire, according to a Vernon spokesperson.

The town's fire marshal, Dan Wasilewski, warned residents to extinguish candles when leaving a room or going to sleep.