Unattended Child Taken in Carjacking Incident, Found Safe in New Haven: Police

By Angela Fortuna

Police are investigating after a car with a two-year-old inside was stolen in New Haven.

The two-year-old has been found and police said they are still looking for the stolen car.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Chapel Street.

The child's mother stopped to pick up a food order at a downtown restaurant, according to police.

Police said the child was left alone in the car with the engine running.

A person then stole the car and drove away with the child inside.

Officers found the child safe several blocks away on Beers Street.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6316. 

