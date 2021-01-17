Unattended Pot With Oil in It Sparks Hamden Apartment Fire: FD

An unattended pot with oil inside of it is to blame for a fire at an apartment building in Hamden on Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire at an apartment building on Kaye Vue Drive shortly before 3 a.m.

When crews arrived, they said they saw smoke coming out of a doorway and they were able to extinguish a stove top fire.

The fire damage was contained to the kitchen with smoke damage throughout the unit of the four-story apartment building, firefighters said.

Investigators said the fire started in a cooking pot with oil inside of it.

A resident of the apartment had stepped out of the kitchen for a minute and the smoke detector activated to alert the other family members, fire officials said.

A family member woke up and found the oil had boiled over and ignited. She attempted to apply water to the fire and the fire spread, according to firefighters.

Three family members were relocated with the help of the American Red Cross.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, authorities said.

Tips for Safely Extinguishing Grease Fires

Firefighters remind residents to stay int he kitchen when they are frying, boiling, grilling or broiling food. If you must leave the kitchen, they urge you to turn off the stove.

If you have a small grease fire and decided to fight the fire on the stovetop, firefighters recommend smothering the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner. You should leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.

If you cannot safely extinguish a fire, you should call 911 and exit the home immediately.