Unclaimed $10,000 Keno Ticket Expires on April 21

If you or someone you know bought a Keno ticket in West Suffield in October, you might have a ticket worth $10,000 and it will expire soon.

The CT Lottery said someone bought a Keno ticket with a 7-spot match on Oct. 23 at Sam's Food Store at 23 Babbs Road in West Suffield and it will expire on April 21 unless it is claimed by that date.

The winning Keno numbers for drawing #517300 were 7-11-12-14-17-18-19-22-23-25-28-29-34-35-38-41-49-65-69-74. The Bonus Multiplier was 2.

To claim the prize, on or before April 21, go to any CT Lottery retailer to have your ticket validated through their terminal, or call (860) 713-2680 to schedule an appointment to go to CT Lottery Headquarters at 777 Brook Street in Rocky Hill.

