Unclaimed Cash5 $98,938 Ticket Will Expire Soon

Someone has a Cash5 ticket that is worth nearly $100,000 and it will expire soon.

The Connecticut Lottery said time is running out to cash in a Cash5 ticket for the Sept. 25 drawing that was sold at the Hope Street Mini Mart in Stamford.

The ticket, which matched five numbers, is worth $98,938 and will expire on March 23 unless the person who has it claims it by that date, according to CT Lottery.

The winning Cash5 numbers drawn on Sept. 25 were 3-5-6-29-32.



CT Lottery Headquarters are located at 777 Brook St. in Rocky Hill and business hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The CT Lottery headquarters will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 12 in observance of Lincoln’s Birthday.

Winning lottery tickets for prizes up to $599 can be validated and cashed at any lottery retailer open on that day.

High-Tier Claim Centers are able to cash CT Lottery prizes up to $5,000.



Below are the High-Tier Claim Center locations and hours for Wednesday, Feb. 12:

C & A Market, West Haven, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Crossroads Card & Gift, Norwalk, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

DADA Grocery, Waterbury, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sully’s Mobil®, New London, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Get more information about unclaimed draw tickets here.