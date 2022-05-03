Unclaimed Winning $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Danbury to Expire in July

An unclaimed winning $1 million Powerball ticket that was sold in Danbury earlier this year is set to expire in July.

CT Lottery officials said someone purchased a Powerball ticket with a five-number match worth $1 million for the January 3, 2022 drawing. Nobody has claimed the prize yet.

The ticket was bought at the Mill Plain Package Store on Mill Plain Road in Danbury.

If nobody claims the ticket, the prize will expire on July 2, 2022.

To claim the prize, the winner can go to any CT Lottery Retailer to have the ticket validated through their terminal or the winner can go to the CT Lottery Headquarters in Rocky Hill. The prize must be claimed before July 2, 2022.

All draw game tickets expire 180-calendar days from the draw date, according to the CT Lottery.