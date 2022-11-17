Waterbury

Undercover Officer Recovering After Being Shot in Waterbury

A police officer was shot while conducting an undercover operation in Waterbury Wednesday night, according to police.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Chase Parkway near the entrance ramp to Interstate 84 East.

Officers assigned to the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force were conducting undercover surveillance when a suspect or suspects in an unknown vehicle opened fire on their car, police said.

One of the officers suffered a graze wound from one of the bullets and was taken to the hospital to be treated for what police called a minor injury.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.

