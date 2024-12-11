Hartford

Underground electrical fire causes power outages in Hartford, is impacting hospital

An underground electrical fire is causing power outages in Hartford on Wednesday morning and it is impacting Hartford Hospital.

Fire officials said there was an underground electrical vault fire on Elm Street. The fire has caused a power outage.

The power outage is reportedly impacting about 3,000 residents and Hartford Hospital is on backup power. The surrounding area including the area south of Elm Street is also believed to be impacted.

Eversource has isolated the electrical vault. Crews were able to make entry and have extinguished all visible fire with dry chemical extinguishers.

Crews from Eversource will be working in the area. It's unclear how long the work will take.

There is no estimate for the duration of the power outage at this time.

Hartford
