Norwalk

Underground Explosion Closes Part of Monroe Street in Norwalk

Norwalk Police

An apparent underground explosion has closed part of Monroe Street in Norwalk on Tuesday morning.

Police said Monroe Street is closed between South Main Street and Chestnut Street for an apparent underground explosion.

There are local power outages and street lights are out, according to police. Residents are urged to avoid the area and use caution.

South Norwalk Electric and Water are at the scene investigating.

The area is expected to be closed until 7 p.m., according to dispatchers.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported.

