Hartford

Parts of Farmington Avenue, Laurel Street in Hartford Closed Due to Underground Fire

Laurel Street in Hartford after underground fire

There is an underground fire and manhole "explosion" in Hartford, according to Hartford Police and Eversource, and parts of Farmington Avenue and Laurel Street are being closed.

Farmington Avenue will be closed between Sigourney and Forest streets and Laurel Street will be closed between Niles and Hawthorn streets, police said.

Eversource said Hartford police reported a manhole “explosion” in the vicinity of Farmington Avenue and Laurel Street in Hartford and they have a crew on the way to investigate.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us