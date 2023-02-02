Parts of Farmington Avenue, Laurel Street in Hartford Closed Due to Underground Fire

There is an underground fire and manhole "explosion" in Hartford, according to Hartford Police and Eversource, and parts of Farmington Avenue and Laurel Street are being closed.

Farmington Avenue will be closed between Sigourney and Forest streets and Laurel Street will be closed between Niles and Hawthorn streets, police said.

Traffic Alert: Due to an underground fire, Farmington Avenue between Forest Street and Sigourney Street is closed. Laurel Street between Niles Street and Hawthorn Street is closed. HPD and HFD are on scene. Please us alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/GLiOAtRBxW — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) February 2, 2023

Eversource said Hartford police reported a manhole “explosion” in the vicinity of Farmington Avenue and Laurel Street in Hartford and they have a crew on the way to investigate.

