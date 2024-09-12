Underground repair work to disrupt traffic in Downtown Norwich into Friday

An underground water leak in Downtown Norwich will impact traffic in the area Thursday and Friday, according to Norwich Public Utilities.
The leak is under the traffic rotary on Main Street.
Workers will be replacing a 40-foot section of a pipe underground and the work will last into Friday, NPU said.
Main Street is shut down between the rotary and the courthouse, NPU said. They are encouraging drivers to find alternate routes if possible.
