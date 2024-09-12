Norwich

Underground repair work to disrupt traffic in Downtown Norwich into Friday

An underground water leak in Downtown Norwich will impact traffic in the area Thursday and Friday, according to Norwich Public Utilities.

The leak is under the traffic rotary on Main Street.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Workers will be replacing a 40-foot section of a pipe underground and the work will last into Friday, NPU said.

Main Street is shut down between the rotary and the courthouse, NPU said. They are encouraging drivers to find alternate routes if possible.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Norwich
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us