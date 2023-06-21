‘Underwater noises' detected in search area for missing Titanic sub

Underwater noises have been detected in the search area for the missing submersible that was on an expedition to the Titanic's wreckage, the U.S. Coast Guard said overnight.

The underwater noises were detected by Canadian aircraft, and officials have relocated remote operated vehicles to investigate the origin of the noises. So far, they haven't turned up anything.

The Coast Guard said that data from the Canadian aircrafts has been shared with U.S. navy experts for further analysis, which will be used for future plans amid the search. Three ships arrived on Wednesday morning to a unified command established for the search: The John Cabot, the Skandi Vinland and the Atlantic Merlin. The John Cabot has side scanning sonar capabilities and is conducting search patterns alongside the other ships.

Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises. Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue. 1/2 — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 21, 2023

Race against time to find missing sub

Three C-17 transport planes from the U.S. military have been used to move commercial submersible and support equipment from Buffalo, New York, to St. John’s, Newfoundland, to aid in the search, a spokesperson for U.S. Air Mobility Command said.

The Canadian military said it provided a patrol aircraft and two surface ships, including one that specializes in dive medicine. It also dropped sonar buoys to listen for any sounds from the Titan.

In addition to an international array of ships and planes, an underwater robot had started searching in the vicinity of the Titanic and there was a push to get salvage equipment to the scene in case the sub is found.

A statement from the U.S. Coast Guard did not elaborate on what rescuers believed the noises could be. However, it offered a glimmer of hope for those lost abroad the Titan as estimates suggest that as little as a day's worth of oxygen could be left if the vessel is still functioning.

The five people who were onboard were on a voyage to see the wreckage of the Titanic, and the U.S. Coast Guard in Boston is heading up the multi-agency search for the OceanGate vessel.

What went wrong?

The Titan, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, lost communication about an hour and 45 minutes into its excursion, which began on Sunday morning. Now, it's the center of an international search, one that authorities have called "very complex."

The Titanic sank about 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, in 1912. The search for the Titan is ongoing, about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in waters that are around 13,000 feet deep.

Questions remain about how teams could reach the lost submersible, which could be as deep as about 12,500 feet below the surface near the watery tomb of the historic ocean liner.

"We will do everything in our power to effect a rescue," U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick said Tuesday. "It's going to depend what they find what steps need to be taken next."

Newly uncovered allegations also suggest there had been significant warnings made about vessel safety during its development.

Who's on board the Titan sub?

Lost aboard the vessel is pilot Stockton Rush, the CEO of the company leading the expedition. His passengers are a British adventurer, two members of a Pakistani business family and a Titanic expert.

The search for the missing vessel has drawn international attention. In Dubai, where the missing British adventurer Hamish Harding lives, Crown Prince Hamadan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum wrote: “Dubai and its people pray for their safety and hopeful return home.”

Others aboard include Pakistani nationals Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, whose eponymous firm invests across the country. In Pakistan's port city of Karachi, employees at his firms said they prayed for the two's safe return, as did government officials. French explorer and Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet also was on the vessel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.