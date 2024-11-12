Undocumented immigrants in Conn. worry about Trump's deportation plans

Unidad Latina en Accion in New Haven gathered folks to talk about what a second term of President-elect Trump might mean.

“Everybody's facing this new, you know, this new administration and, you know, with the different levels of danger,” John Lugo, Unidad Latina en Accion organizing director, said.

Among the group was an undocumented college student.

“It's just a lot of anxiety and fear of what's going to happen. What that fear is going to be translated into,” the student said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

She’s been in the United States for four years and is originally from Colombia.

“We came here because the situation there is really hard. And, you know, it's when we came here looking at a better quality opportunity,” she said.

Also among the worried crowd was a wife whose husband is undocumented.

“It's going to be tough for me because we've been together for 14 years and we are legally married,” the wife said.

They fear he might have to go back to Guatemala following the results of last week’s election and Trump’s plans for mass deportations.

“Yes, it did change everything. They have a lot. He has a lot of stress worrying about what's going to happen next,” she said.

It’s estimated there are more than 100,000 undocumented immigrants in Connecticut and we’re told many work in industries like farming, construction, landscaping and cleaning.

While some state leaders have promised to step up and help protect them, community members are also playing a part.

“Because I think it's important. Because we need to be prepared for what's going to be coming up,” Briam Timko, Unidad Latina en Accion volunteer, said.

We’re told worries include immigration raids and people being picked up on the streets.

More meetings are being planned as they navigate a lot of unknowns.