Unemployment Update: 72K Claims Filed Since Last Friday

More than 72,000 people have filed unemployment claims in Connecticut in the last week.

To put that into perspective, the state Department of Labor typically receives 2,500 claims on an average week.

Following is the breakdown of the new claims:

2,000 Friday (March 13)

8,000 Sat and Sun

10,000 Monday

10,000 Tuesday

12,000 Wednesday

14,000-plus Thursday

16,000 Friday

To respond to the claims, the department will continue to shift resources to devote more staff to processing new claims.

They said Gov. Ned Lamont has authorized the use of overtime for that reason.

Unemployment pays roughly 50% of your weekly gross earnings over the previous 15 months, and benefits are for 26 weeks, unless an extension is made on the federal level.

The average weekly benefit is $376 and the maximum is capped at $649. Dependent credits of $15 for up to five children are also available.

Work search requirements have been waived as of Friday, March 20.

On Friday, the governor ordered all non-essential businesses in Connecticut closed. Exemptions are listed below:

Grocery stores

Gas stations

Pharmacies

Major construction projects underway

Major manufacturing facilities, especially in the defense industry

The state Department of Labor said it's seeing a surge in unemployment applications.

If you're have been laid off or are worried you're going to be laid off, or you are a small business feeling the strain of the virus, here is some basic advice from officials, legal experts and budgeting officials.

For more FAQs from the Department of Labor, click here.