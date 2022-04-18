UNH Grad Dies 8 Days After New Haven Crash That Killed Student

A graduate from the University of New Haven has died a little over a week after a crash and vehicle fire in New Haven that killed a student at the school.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Congress Avenue and College Street in New Haven around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 9.

At the scene, police said they found a black Chevrolet Cruz that had hit a tree. The vehicle involved in the crash had heavy damage and was on fire, according to firefighters.

Firefighters put the vehicle fire out and removed the driver from the vehicle with the Jaws of Life, investigators said.

The driver, later identified as 26-year-old Kenu Adderley, of West Haven, was taken to Bridgeport Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, according to police. He died of his injuries on Sunday, authorities added. The University of New Haven said Adderley was a graduate of the school.

A passenger who was in the vehicle, later identified as 21-year-old Raymond Rolle, of West Haven, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died, investigators previously said.

Officials at UNH said Rolle, who was a native of the Bahamas, was a computer engineering major in the class of 2022 and was an active member of the University's TEDx Club.

The crash remains under investigation.