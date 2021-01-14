UNH Investigating Potential Student Involvement in U.S. Capitol Riots

The University of New Haven is investigating whether any of its students were involved in the events in the US Capitol riot last week after receiving complaints about social media posts.

In a letter to the community, university President Steven Kaplan condemned the violence and said that school officials would be investigating social media posts that have been reported to them.

"The unlawful action of those in Washington, D.C. who committed these acts, are, in a word, shameful. They are not rooted in patriotism, passion for our country, nor civil disobedience. These individuals are trying to intimidate, instill fear, and threaten our democracy. This will not – and should never – be tolerated," Kaplan wrote.

Dean Rowe-Allen also addressed the events, pointing out that students are expected to follow the Student Code of Conduct and that they are looking into whether any students violated the code.

"As the Dean of Students, I understand and support students’ freedom of expression and recognize that we are responsible for protecting our academic community's values and ideals. Students must take an active role in sustaining a campus climate within our educational and social communities based on respect and inclusion, and in cultivating an environment in which people from diverse backgrounds feel valued, accepted, and appreciated," Rowe-Allen's letter reads.

The university did not provide further details on the investigation or social media posts.