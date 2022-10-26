UNH Students Mourn Deaths of 2 Graduate Students in Mass. Car Crash

Students at the University of New Haven are in shock and disbelief, processing the loss of two of their own.

The university said two graduate students were killed in a car crash in Massachusetts Tuesday morning.

“It was a bad experience. Nobody wishes such kind of things to happen," grad student Taofeek Yusuff said.

It was a tough day for Yusuff. During class, he learned about the deaths of the two grad students, one of whom he shared a business analytics class with. Yusuff said many of his classmates had to process the news.

“The class we had today in a class of 62, we had 37. Why? Because a lot of people were uncomfortable going to lectures. They were feeling bad inside,” he said.

Two UNH students were among three people killed in a car crash in Sheffield, Massachusetts. Five others, including four UNH students, were injured.

Police say two cars collided on the road. The two students killed were identified by UNH as Sai Narasimha Patamsetti and Pavani Gullapally - both 22 years old and international students from India.

Yusuff said the fact they were international students cuts deep for him. He came from Nigeria himself.

“Our mindset is to get started and fulfill our potential. We have big dreams coming to the United States, but life was cut short,” he said.

Other students are sending their condolences.

“Once you lose that person, who knows what those families are going through. They’re going through tough times and things are hurting,” Brandon Rivera, a UNH freshman said.

“Even though I didn’t meet them, and I didn’t know the class they’re in, to hear something like that so close…in the vicinity or area, it’s sad. It’s painful,” Olu Soyebi, a UNH freshman said.

University officials say grief counselors are being provided with an on-campus vigil in the works.

“Those families. I feel bad for them. Even just for school support, I would attend something like that,” Rivera said.

Yusuff said he will pray for the two students.

“I truly believe that God will grant them eternal rest,” he said.

The university said details for an on-campus memorial will be announced once arrangements are finalized with the families of the two grad students. The car crash remains under investigation.