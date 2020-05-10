Union Baptist Church in Hartford Works to Provide for Families and Community

With more than 20 million people out of work in the U.S., many families are still struggling to provide for their loved ones. Across Connecticut, organizations are stepping up their efforts to offer support to the community.

Union Baptist Church is one of the organizations that want to help families and those in need.

Church members and volunteers prepared meals for the community on Sunday morning. Pancakes, bacon, eggs, turkey sausage and bottles of juice were given out to the community.

The church has a host of other missions. Church volunteers work to put together boxes filled with canned foods, rice and pasta. Boxes are then delivered to the front doors of those who may have fallen on hard times.

"This is one of the ways that we remind people that you are loved and that this place at 1921 Main Street is not just a place to come and sit in a pew, but is a place to serve," said Pastor Trevor Beauford. "We didn't really start this service during the pandemic, we just decided to try and expand the service and make it more accessible to people that we know needed it."

A lot of the items inside the food boxes come from Food Share. The organization is a regional food bank who supplies a surplus of food to food pantries, meal programs, and mobile food-share sites across the Greater Hartford Area.

"In our small way, we're trying to add a little bit of support to families," said Pastor Beauford. "We are looking to help people who are normally not home and don't have as much income coming in to help accommodate their grocery needs."

With the help of a grant from the Hartford Foundation, the church will be able to serve hot meals on Tuesday mornings beginning in two weeks.