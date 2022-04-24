Union Mental Health Workers Strike for Better Conditions at Non-Profits in Middletown, New London

Union mental health workers who are employed by Sound Community Services and Gilead Community Services started a three-day strike at 6 a.m. on Saturday. They are asking for better conditions at those mental healthcare non-profits in Middletown and New London.

The union says state leaders have outsourced public mental health work to non-profits like them over the past several decades with the aim of cutting costs.

The mental healthcare workers say they perform lifesaving work, but they think their ability to provide these essential services is being pushed to the brink by staffing shortages and low wages.

The providers are part of the New England Health Care Employees Union. Specifically, they are demanding higher wages, access to benefits and better staffing conditions. Some workers said they are working multiple jobs because their wages barely allow them to make ends meet.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“One, we do need raises. Our community and the things we do at work, we go above and beyond, but we’re not getting paid for what we do. Not only that, but it’s not affordable for anybody to do what we’re doing right now. There should be more money for anybody who works in this field. This is a hard field. People see the outside of us, but they don’t see the inside of us. Our hearts go into this work every day, but of course, we have no money to show what we do," said Residential Recovery Specialist William King.

The providers are calling on the state to increase funding for the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services by eight percent. They say this would help fund their demands for wages, benefits and staffing.

The strike will be limited to three days. On Tuesday, union members will be in Hartford voicing their concerns to legislators and on Wednesday, they enter negotiations.