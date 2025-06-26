Union Station redevelopment moves forward with developer, housing announcement

The Department of Transportation is ready to take one large parking lot next to New Haven’s Union Station and turn it into two 16-floor apartment buildings.

It’s all part of the DOT’s plan to find big open spaces and flip them into something more useful for the community around it.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“We don’t think that a sea of asphalt is good for communities, it’s not good for the environment and we really believe that there are much better uses,” Deputy Commissioner Laoise King said.

King announced Wednesday that Gilbane Development and Mural Real Estate were chosen to lead the project, which means people catching the train at Union Station could hop on just a few hundred feet from their homes.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The East Lot is located directly in front of the police station, and will be the spot for two, 16-floor apartment buildings that will have 470 units for rent, plus new retail space.

The plan was first announced in 2023, and the first phase should be done by 2028, with the second estimated for completion in 2031.

“Thousands of people every day come into Union Station, and I think we need to be real, it’s not the most welcoming environment outside but this will dramatically change,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said.

The new apartments are part of a larger DOT plan to revamp Union Station with more retail and dining options, and adding a transportation hub for buses, taxis and rental cars.

“It would help out the people that’s homeless, handicapped and stuff like that. That they can walk across the street, get certain accessories and stuff, catch the train,” New Haven resident Erick Perkins said.

It’s not the only redevelopment slated for Union Avenue. The Church Street South apartment complex across the street was down several years ago. A new complex is planned on the old lot.

“We’re going to see up to 2,500 new units across the street at Church Street South and then at this site today, we’re announcing 470 new units with 25% of those affordable,” Elicker said.

Perkins said he’d like to see who qualifies for affordable housing, addressing the need for housing for the homeless.

“There’s too many homeless people that’s on the streets right now,” he said.

Alder Carmen Rodriguez said she’s also concerned about affordable housing, noting the entrepreneurs, teachers and other workers across the city.

“We push on the developers that are coming in that our families have walkable, cleanable spaces. Where their children can go to school here and aspire to get involved in all the community events that we have,” she said.

Elicker explained that affordable, in this case, is half of the average median income, or AMI.

According to HUD data, that would mean the max income for affordable housing could be about $62,000, but official numbers won’t be available until closer to completion.