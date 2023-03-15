Union Urges Lawmakers to Support Bills Aimed at Recruiting and Retaining Teachers

According to the state’s largest teacher’s union, Connecticut currently has a deficit of about 1,200 teachers. Addressing this, the Connecticut Education Association is backing two proposed pieces of legislation the say could help recruit and retain educators.

Addressing a teacher shortage, the CEA is backing House Bills 6884 and 6881. Among the many provisions, is an increased minimum teacher salary. According to the CEA the earning gap between teachers and non-teachers grew by 33% from 2021 to 2022. Both bills propose to increase the minimum teacher salary.

“When we start talking about starting salaries of an average of around $47,000, that’s just not enough for the intense amount of work that our teachers are expected to do,” said CEA President, Kate Dias.

The CEA is seeking at least $64,000 a year; approximately 3 and a quarter times the poverty level for a family of two.

According to a recent survey, the CEA says 3 out of 4 teachers are considering leaving the profession. Torrington Teacher Michael McCotter says current low salaries, combined with an increased workload and limited prep time, are the reasons why.

“I think that a lot of us reach that burn out and wonder why not leave the profession? I would have less stress and be able to make more income there as well,” he said.

Olivia Deloach is a student at Mitchell College studying to become a teacher -- her true passion.

“I used to be like, 'I’m going to be a classroom teacher for the rest of my life,'” she said. “I love the kids. I want to be near them.”

Today, DeLoach joined the CEA in support of the two bills. Because for her, status quo is troubling and has her questioning the career path.

“I’ve really just gone back-and-forth,” DeLoach explained. “Salaries, working conditions, things like that are all things that you should take into account no matter what your profession is.”

In addition to increased salary, the CEA is also calling for raising the kindergarten starting age which is currently 5 years old and to provide teachers with more uninterrupted preparation time.