Air travel

United Airlines flight forced back to Bradley Airport after engine issue, airplane part lands on runway

NBC Universal, Inc.

A United Airlines flight that took off from Bradley Airport on Thursday morning had to return to the airport after an issue with an engine and part of the plane ended up on the runway.

United said Flight 325 was heading from Bradley International Airport to Denver International Airport and it returned safely to Bradley to address an issue with one engine and a portion of the engine’s sound-dampening outer liner was found on the runway.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Five crew members and 124 passengers were onboard.

United said they are arranging other flights to get the passengers to Denver.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Air travelBradley Airport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us