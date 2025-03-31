United HealthCare could drop Hartford HealthCare as Tuesday deadline approaches

UnitedHealthcare could drop Hartford HealthCare on Tuesday if the two sides can’t come to terms on a contract.

The current contract is set to expire today.

If the deal does not happen, Hartford HealthCare would be considered out of network.

United said it made an offer to Hartford HealthCare on Friday, but the dispute continued.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The insurer claims the healthcare network’s demands would raise costs by $185 million.

“HHC continues to seek price hikes for our commercial plans that are nearly double the healthcare cost benchmark established by the state,” the company said in a statement.

The comment refers to the Office of Health Strategy’s benchmarking goal for healthcare costs to increase by 2.9% per year, or 9% over three years.

According to United, Hartford HealthCare’s requests would amount to a 20% hike over three years.

But Hartford HealthCare, the state’s largest health network, said it’s simply trying to cover increased salaries and costs.

They noted United saw a 7.2% jump in revenues, resulting in $15 billion in profits last year.

“We are very aware of the impact negotiations have on the communities and patients we serve,” the health provider said in a statement.

Some patients have options. Those with certain medical needs can seek a 90-day extension to make sure they continue receiving care.

Patients on Medicare can take advantage of an open enrollment period that continues through Monday.