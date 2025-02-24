United Healthcare warns patients it could drop Hartford HealthCare amid dispute

A dispute between United Healthcare and Hartford HealthCare has some patients scrambling to find new doctors ahead of an April 1 deadline.

Patients with some of United’s health insurance plans recently received a letter telling them the company is dropping Hartford HealthCare – one of the state’s biggest care providers – on April 1.

“I think there’s something wrong with the system that locks people into networks,” Simsbury resident Elizabeth Burt said.

Burt has Medicare Advantage, one of three types of plans under United impacted by the dispute.

Other plans include those United sells to companies offering coverage to employees and its Oxford commercial plans.

The two sides could still reach a deal by the deadline, but United urged people through the letter to find alternatives in the meantime.

In a statement to NBC Connecticut, United said Hartford HealthCare is seeking what amounts to a 20% increase over the next three years.

“Our top priority is to reach an agreement that is affordable for consumers and employers,” the company said in a statement. “We hope HHC shares our commitment and works with us to provide Connecticut families access to affordable care.”

But Hartford HealthCare notes United’s parent company, UnitedHealth Group, raked in $400 billion in profits last.

The healthcare network insists this is about fair pay for its staff.

“We are working diligently to resolve remaining issues to ensure a mutually agreeable contract and we believe we can reach a resolution soon,” Hartford HealthCare said.

Burt said she started looking for a new primary care doctor in case the two sides don’t reach a new agreement.

She found four in-network doctors within driving distance, but two are affiliated with Hartford HealthCare. So far, she hasn’t had success with the other two.

“One put me on a waiting list for one to two years, is not taking new patients, and the other office didn’t even pick up,” Burt said.

Some patients do have options. Those undergoing certain treatments can ask United to extend coverage of their current doctor, often for up to 90 days.

Patients on Medicare Advantage, like Burt, can also take advantage of an open enrollment period that lasts until March 31.

“People want to very often stick to the provider that they’re accustomed to,” Connecticut Center for Patient Safety Executive Director Lisa Freeman said.

The state also has a health insurance advocate that can help people.

The state’s Insurance Department, meanwhile, plays no role in the talks but is urging the two sides to reach a deal.

“The wellbeing of consumers who need available, affordable healthcare should be the focus of these ongoing talks. We remain hopeful that an agreement will be reached before the April 1 deadline,” Insurance Commissioner Andy Mais said.

He also urged the two sides to reach a deal within the Office of Health Strategy’s benchmarking goal of a 2.9% annual increase. That would amount to a 9% increase over three years.