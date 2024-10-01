United Illuminating customers could see another rate increase. Here's why.

Electricity bills could be going up again if United Illuminating gets its way.

The utility company is looking for another $105 million from state regulators, which would be raised through your electric rates. This comes after a summer of frustration from customers already paying more.

If approved, customers could see a 9 to 10 percent increase. For example, if your bill was $150 before, it would increase about $15.

United Illuminating submitted its notice of intent to file its Reliability Investment Plan with Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) on Monday.

They are requesting $105 million to support more than 200 infrastructure projects including rebuilding the Old Town Substation in Bridgeport to provide safe and reliable power to thousands of customers and replacing centries-old equipment.

People have been frustrated with higher bills after regulators approved increases in the public benefits portion of the bills for Eversource and United Illuminating.

The public benefits charge pays for a range of programs including clean energy initiatives.

The increase is tied to a power plant deal and recovering costs for not shutting off people's power during the pandemic.

That on top of other factors like hot weather really drove up costs.

Attorney General William Tong is now voicing concerns about UI's proposal saying he's going to "scrutinize every penny of this pending application." He went on to say that he finds this to be an "insult to Connecticut families who are struggling to keep their lights on."