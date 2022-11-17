United Illuminating is Looking to Increase Rates by Nearly 50%

United Illuminating is looking to increase residential service rates by nearly 50%, according to the Office of Consumer Counsel.

Right now, the fixed standard service rate for residents is $0.1062 kWh. With the proposed increase, that number will go up to 0.2249 kWh, which is more than double what it is now.

State officials said this proposed increase will raise costs for residential customers using 700 kilowatts per hour by roughly $83 a month.

This is a massive increase that will be unaffordable for many Connecticut families and businesses. We pay far too much for our energy in Connecticut as it is, and these winter rates are nothing short of punishing. -Attorney General William Tong

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Office of Consumer Counsel says the main reason for the increase is because of the global impact of the Russia-Ukraine war. Officials say the conflict has created "volatile energy markets and is putting upward pressure on oil and natural gas prices."

"The supply rates are directly affected by the natural gas market price, which is the fuel used to generate the majority of Connecticut's electricity. When the market price of natural gas increases, supply rates also increase," the Office of Consumer Counsel said in a statement.

“We understand that the unprecedented state of the global energy market is having real, burdensome impacts on the everyday lives of families across Connecticut, so we are focused on making sure UI customers are aware of, and prepared for, these rising supply costs and understand the programs we have to help,” said UI President and CEO Frank Reynolds.

Customers could see an increased bill starting in January for December's electricity usage.

“Any UI customer that is having trouble paying their electric bill, or is concerned about their ability to do so in the coming months, should not hesitate to call us. Above all, we are here to help our customers, and are committed to making sure everyone is aware of the tools available, including payment plans, arrearage management programs, and other resources that can help customers manage their energy use and reduce the impact to their bill," Reynolds said.

Federal officials are reminding Connecticut residents that Operation Fuel provided emergency energy and utility help to people facing financial crisis. For more information, you can call 860-243-2345 or visit their website.

You can also find out more information about UI's financial assistance programs by visiting their website or calling 800-722-5584.