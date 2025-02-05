United Way receiving grant for Early Head Start in New Haven

The United Way of Greater New Haven will be receiving a $937,917 federal grant to expand the Early Head Start program in New Haven, West Haven and Hamden. The Early Head Start program is for infants through 3-year-olds and provides childcare for low income working families.

“There is a tremendous need for more infant toddler care in our community. There is not enough of it and families can't afford it,” said Jennifer Heath, the president and CEO of the United Way of Greater New Haven.

The new grant will be awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The United Way has the award letter stating they are getting the grant, but they can’t yet access the funds, according to Heath, who is blaming the spending freeze put in place last week by the Trump administration. A federal judge has temporarily blocked that freeze.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Parents spoke with NBC Connecticut about how critical Early Head Start is to their families and the economy.

“The low-income are what support this economy. We work every day. We depend on this aid in order to be able to get out there and work. So, if moms have to stay, if parents have to stay home, then it's going to take a toll in in the labor force, the markets, the ability for people to shop and have the economy moving,” said Linda Munoz, a working mom with three children in Early Head Start.