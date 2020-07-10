fall sports

University of Bridgeport Cancels Fall Sports

Cartright Hall at University of Bridgeport.
Archive Photos

The University of Bridgeport announced they are canceling all sports for the fall semester amid coronavirus concerns.

"Though we are understandably disappointed for our student-athletes, coaches, staff, university community and fans, we believe that this decision is in the best interest of maintaining as safe and healthy an environment as possible on our campus," said Stephen Healey, interim president of the University of Bridgeport. "As always, the number one priority remains the safety and well-being of all members of our campus community."

Athletics aid for student-athletes will be honored for the upcoming 2020-21 year.

"This has been an incredibly difficult decision for our leadership team. We fully realize the impact it has on our student-athletes and coaches. However, we also recognize the uncertainties and health implications associated with COVID-19," said Lou Izzi, vice president for Enrollment Management & Athletics.

University officials say the decision aligns with the university’s plan for returning to campus in the fall.

The university says spring sports will be evaluated at a later date.

