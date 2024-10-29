Bridgeport

University of Bridgeport under lockdown after reported shooting near dining hall

By Angela Fortuna

The University of Bridgeport is under lockdown after a reported shooting in the area of the dining hall Tuesday night.

Bridgeport police said shots were fired at the university, and one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said there is no immediate threat to the university. The public is being asked to avoid the area as authorities conduct an investigation.

Police said the scene is secure, and students and staff are safe. It's unknown if any other injuries are being reported.

No additional information was immediately available.

