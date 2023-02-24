University of Hartford President Set to Retire After Spring Semester

University of Hartford President Gregory Woodward has announced that he'll be retiring this summer.

This comes amid controversy surrounding the university's transition from Division I to Division III athletics. Woodward said the transition, "better aligned athletics offerings with the institution's mission and goals."

Four student-athletes filed a lawsuit against the university in last year.

In a statement, the university president said he's coined several initiatives during his presidency. This includes the creation of a 60,000-square foot facility called the Francis X. and Nancy Hursey Center for Advanced Engineering and Health Professions.

He also mentioned the launch of 16 new and in-demand undergraduate and graduate academic programs including nursing, aerospace engineering, business analytics, robotics, data science, digital media, journalism, and more.

After losing his wife in 2021, Woodward created a scholarship in her honor called the Penelope Woodward Memorial Scholarship.

“If she were here today, I am certain she would encourage me to focus on creating new memories with our children and family at this point in my life,” Woodward said. “It is time for me to begin a new chapter—and for the University to continue to change and evolve as well.”

Woodward served as the sixth university president and began his term in July 2017. He's worked in higher education for 45 years.

Before serving as University of Hartford president, Woodward served as president of Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin, for several years.

The Board of Regents has not yet announced who will serve as president after Woodward's retirement.