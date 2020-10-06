coronavirus

University of New Haven Residence Hall Under Quarantine After COVID-19 Cases

More than 200 students are affected by the quarantine order.

The University of New Haven is quarantining one of its residence halls after multiple students tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said Tuesday.

UNH officials said they've seen seven confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, and five of them are students who live in Winchester Hall. As a precaution, they will quarantine all 222 students who live in the dorm. Some students living in other buildings and community students will also be quarantined due to the new cases.

According to the university's COVID-19 dashboard, a total of 277 students are quarantining on-campus, and 70 off. There are 12 active cases of the coronavirus, and five students in isolation.

In a notice sent to the school community, officials said at least one case was traced to an unauthorized, large gathering over the weekend.

"Now is not the time to let our guard down. We must all remain vigilant. As we have seen at many other schools in our state and region, an increase in cases could threaten on-campus operations. To be clear, the actions of a few could put the remainder of the semester at risk," the letter to students read.

The quarantined students are required to stay in their residence halls for 14 days, or undergo a quarantine at home. Violators will face disciplinary action.

Quarantined students will be provided with food and laundry services and will take classes remotely. There will be coronavirus testing during the quarantine period.

