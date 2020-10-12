University of New Haven Suspends In-Person Classes For Remainder of Week

The University of New Haven is canceling all in-person classes and moving all instruction online through the remainder of the week due to concerns about new COVID-19 cases on campus.

In a letter sent to students Monday, school officials said all classes will move online as of Tuesday, October 13 through Saturday, October 17. There will be no classes on Wednesday, October 14, which has been deemed a "re-charge" day.

Also effective Tuesday, all meal options will be "grab and go," and gatherings of any size are prohibited.

Students who live on-campus are encouraged to remain on campus during this period, and commuter students will not be allowed in.

Any residential student who has not been tested since October 5 are encouraged to get tested during this time. Students are required to have a negative test on file with the university before they can return to on-campus classes.

Officials said the university is in what they call "Orange Alert" status, which is considered moderate risk and suggests that new COVID-19 cases on campus are increasing. According to the school's COVID Dashboard, with data current as of Sunday, there are 97 active student cases on campus and 92 new cases have been identified in the past seven days.

UNH previously quarantined an entire residence hall, Winchester Hall, when several students who lived in the building tested positive for the virus. That building remains in quarantine through October 20.

The university will be hosting three virtual events in the coming days for the UNH community to discuss the situation and field any questions and concerns. For information on those events, click here.

"As President Kaplan indicated in his earlier message, we are confident that the actions we are taking will effectively mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community and enable us, after a brief pause, to resume in-person classes for the remainder of the semester," the letter posted Monday read.