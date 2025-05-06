University of New Haven to join NEC, moving to NCAA Division I sports

The University of New Haven announced Tuesday it is joining the Northeast Conference (NEC) and will move up to play NCAA Division I sports, according to a release on its website.

The school will officially join the league on July 1 and will begin its transition to Division I during the 2025-2026 academic year.

The University of New Haven Chargers field teams in baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s golf, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, women’s tennis, men’s and women’s track & field (indoor and outdoor) and women’s volleyball.

According to the university, UNH will be added to the NEC athletic scheduled beginning in with the 2025-2026 academic year in all sports except for football. The Chargers' addition to the NEC football schedule is still to be determined.

“We are thrilled about this opportunity for the University of New Haven,” said UNH President Jens Frederiksen in a statement. “Athletics has been and continues to be a vital driver of enrollment and brand recognition for the University. This move to the Northeast Conference and Division I positions the University for an exciting future – one consistent with the overall strategic focus on academic, professional and global return on investment.”

The University of New Haven will become the tenth fulltime member of the NEC. The others are:

Fairleigh Dickinson University

Long Island University

Saint Francis University

Wagner College

Central Connecticut State University

Stonehill College

Le Moyne College

Chicago State University

Mercyhurst University

UNH must go through an NCAA reclassification period as it moves to Division I. They will immediately be able to participate in NEC Championships in NCAA non-automatic qualifier sports (cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field). The athletic programs will gain full NCAA Championship access as early as the 2026-2027 academic year, but no later than the 2027-2028 academic year. They must wait for other conference member schools undergoing the reclassification period before completeing the process.

The University of New Haven will become eligible for NCAA Championship competition beginning in the 2028-2029 academic year.