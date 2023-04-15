Untimely Death of Teen Under Investigation in New London

A teenager who was found unresponsive at a home in New London early Saturday morning has died and police are investigating her untimely death.

Emergency crews were called to a home near Jefferson Avenue and Buchanan Road around 3 a.m. after getting a report of an unresponsive female.

When emergency crews arrived, police said the female was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for further medical treatment.

According to police, the 17-year-old female was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Her identity has not been released while her next of kin is notified.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In addition to the teenager, investigators said two other people were transported from the same location to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Authorities have not released specifics about the injuries.

The New London County States Attorney's Office, the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were notified of the incident and are assisting New London Police with the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department Detective Division at (860) 447-1481. Anonymous information can be submitted through the New London Tips 411 system.