Untimely death under investigation in Killingly

An untimely death is under investigation in Killingly.

State police said troopers responded to Knox Avenue on Saturday around 2 p.m. for a report of a body.

EMS responded to the area and pronounced the person dead. Their identity has not been released.

The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to be examined.

It's unclear how the person may have died.