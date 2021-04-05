Untimely Death Under Investigation in Downtown Milford

Police are investigating an untimely death in downtown Milford on Monday.

Officers said the investigation is in the area of River Street and Daniel Street.

There are partial road closures in place in the area and drivers should expect delays.

According to police, a 26-year-old was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.

At this time, authorities said it does not appear the person's death is suspicious.

Authorities did not release what the person may have died from or the person's identity, but said he or she was not a local.