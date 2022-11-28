Untimely Death Under Investigation in Woodbridge

An untimely death is under investigation in Woodbridge.

Officers were called to a wooded area in town that is bordered by Route 69, Pond Lily Avenue and the Wilbur Cross Parkway on Sunday.

According to police, a 30-year-old woman was found at a tent site where she had been living. Her identity has not been released.

She has been transported to the Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner as the investigation continues.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and is not a danger to the community.