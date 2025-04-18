‘Unusual' items found amid Groton investigation

There are growing questions on the shoreline about a police investigation in Groton.

So far, police have not revealed exactly what prompted it or what they found.

Neighbors watched Groton City police – along with State Police Major Crimes – arrive on Allen Street on Thursday and work throughout the night.

“We noticed the major crime unit just parked over there, and there was a lot of police presence. That's all we could really see. They were in hazmat suits, going in and out,” Heather Marquis, of Groton, said.

We’re told it was a tip from the public that led officers here.

Detectives said they did not find a body, but they did find some "unusual" things that have been sent off for testing.

But they won’t provide more details beyond that.

“It's scary because I've always felt really safe in this neighborhood. So, yeah, it's concerning,” Catherine Pereira, of Groton, said.

All this comes not long after human remains were found at a nearby cemetery.

And theories are swirling online about a series of cases involving human remains recently discovered in the Northeast, including several in Connecticut.

Groton police said they don’t know yet if the human remains found in the city are connected to the investigation on Allen Street.

“I just want to know that we're safe. Yeah. I want to know that, you know, whatever's going on is isolated and not a threat to the community, for sure,” Marquis said.

Groton City police say there is no evidence of a serial killer, and they don’t believe their investigations are connected to others in the state.