Hartford

Urban League of Greater Hartford hosts third annual MOVE! in the rain

The rain came down, but it wasn't enough to cancel a nice, summer tradition in Hartford.

By Jolie Sherman

Despite the rain on Saturday, dozens of people came out to Keney Park in Hartford to attend an event called MOVE!

It's a 5K and 1-mile race hosted by the Urban League of Greater Hartford and the Hartford Marathon Foundation. This year was third annual MOVE! event.

"Everything that we do is about empowering the community, from housing to jobs to equity," said Nicole Hughey, Chair of the Urban League of Greater Hartford.

Hughey says MOVE! is meant to inspire health, wellness and fitness, and she's seeing more participants.

"Since last year, we've doubled the number of runners, it is amazing. You know, the rain can sometimes keep you from doing what you need to do but folks came out anyway," said Hughey.

Runners we spoke to say the rain was a nice break from the humidity this week.

"I'd rather run in rain than 90-degree weather," said Chandler Tripp of New Britain.

"You don't get to pick the weather on race day, so on race day we run in the rain," said Terri Swanson.

Traditionally, there's a small festival after the race for people to learn more about the resources in the community. That includes the Hartford Police Department's Recruitment Division.

"We come here every year," said Sgt. Steven Austin. "One of the most important things is health and wellness as we see nowadays and stuff, and at the Hartford Police Department we've very big on health and wellness.

Austin says they host a fitness class for police officers three days a week, and every summer, they come out to MOVE! to engage with families - rain or shine.

Hartford
