Urban Search and Rescue Team staged for potential swift water rescues

As people were rushing out of the Yantic River flood zone following an evacuation order after a partial dam break in Bozrah, which has since been lifted, the state’s Urban Search and Rescue Team was staging to rush in, preparing for any potential swift water rescues.

The swift water rescue task force was on standby at the National Guard Armory in Norwich, with an enclosed trailer filled with dry suits and rope equipment, and two boats on hand should crews need them for rescues on rivers or flooded streets.

Connecticut’s Urban Search and Rescue Team is used to springing into action.

“The water rescue has to happen quickly, because the person doesn't have a lot of time, the vehicles can break free, they can get washed away,” Swift Water Technician Daniel Comen said.

Their specialty: rescues of all kinds, including swift water rescues.

“It's very dynamic,” Comen said. “It's getting crews suited up, in the water, and the contact with the victim, and get them in a life jacket. And then we get to them to shore as quickly as possible.”

Professional first responders who volunteer for the task force complete extensive trainings.

On Wednesday, with the partial dam break in Bozrah, and the Yantic River rushing, roughly 20 task force members were at the armory ready to deploy if needed, while the Connecticut State Police dive team staged on the other side of the Yantic.

“We've done several rescues like this,” Comen said. “So this crew is very prepared for anything that comes our way.”

Most recently, members of the team traveled to Vernon in July, helping with swift water rescues during summer flooding.

“It's kind of the same similar weather systems, heavy rain, in a quick amount of time inundated the rivers,” Comen said.

In January, they also have to protect anyone stranded from hypothermia.

Comen said it does not take long for the rushing flood waters to turn dangerous.

“Very quickly,” he said. “There's been a lot of rescues this morning all over the state, vehicles driving into flooded areas, and rescuers having to take them out of the vehicles.”

Those rescues were performed by local first responders. The state crew is prepared to offer municipalities aide, in cases like a larger dam breach.

Comen said if you get trapped by flood waters in your home, get to high ground and call for help. He said if you’re driving, avoid going through flooded intersections, underpasses or roadways in the first place.

“If you do get in that situation, should get your seatbelt off, roll your window down, call for help,” Comen said. “If the water is high enough where you have to get to the roof of the vehicle, that's probably the safest place to do so, and then just wait, wait for rescue.”

The rescue crews were in touch with the Emergency Operations Center throughout the day. After a 3 p.m. briefing, they were sent back to their headquarters at Brainard Airport in Hartford to stage for situations that may arise around the state.