‘Urgent' Calls for Blood Donors After Hurricane Ian

There is an urgent need for blood donations in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The American Red Cross is one organization asking people to donate blood.

"It's important to keep the flow of blood going in the directions that it's needed," said Richard Branigan with American Red Cross of Connecticut.

The American Red Cross has already sent several hundred blood products to Florida. Now, as Hurricane Ian impacts the Carolinas and Georgia, they are anticipating a growing number of blood drive cancelations.

"You can do something positive for the community and you don't know if that donation is going to physically make it there, but it will help the system endure the impacts of the storm," Branigan said.

A blood drive site in Groton was busy Friday with people who were eager to help.

"Sometimes people don't think about that - to donate or help in other ways if you can't physically go," said Barbara Aspinwall, who has been donating blood for 40 years. "And this is a good way to do it."

Franca Tassone gave blood for the first time.

"It makes me feel happy that I can help at this time," said Tassone, who lives in Groton. "It's a horrible thing to see and I'm glad that we can help in some small way."

The Connecticut Blood Center is also urging residents to donate blood to help those impacted by the "catastrophic" hurricane.

“As Connecticut residents look to support the effects of Hurricane Ian, we are encouraging them to consider donating blood, a lifesaving gift for so many,” said Jonathan DeCasanova, account manager for Connecticut Blood Center.

To make an appointment to donate blood, call 1-800-733-2767 or use the Red Cross Blood Donor app.

