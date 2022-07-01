Coast Guard

US Coast Guard Searches for Person in Water Off Mass. Coast

A fisherman was last seen on a 77-foot boat named "Susan Rose" around midnight headed toward New Bedford

By Staff Reports

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water off the coast of Massachusetts, the agency wrote on Twitter Friday morning.

The person is believed to be somewhere between Nomans Island, which is south of Martha's Vineyard, and New Bedford. The person was on a 77-foot fishing boat called the "Susan Rose" out of Point Judith, Rhode Island, last seen around midnight heading back toward New Bedford.

The Coast Guard is searching by air and by boat, including from station Menemsha, Air Station Cape Cod and the Buzzards Bay Task Force. No further information was immediately available.

