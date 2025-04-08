US Coast Guard terminates IT program to better align with DOGE initiatives

The U.S. Coast Guard has announced that they will terminate their multi-million-dollar information technology program as soon as next month.

It comes amid proposed changes by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). In a statement, officials said the move is a part of the Coast Guard's Force Design 2028 initiative, and it "advances the work of DOGE."

The Coast Guard Logistics Information Management System (CG-LIMS) aimed to integrate existing and future capabilities in order to modernize its systems.

The program hoped to increase capabilities, which would result in substantial cost savings.

CG-LIMS aimed to "consolidate support functions to allow the Coast Guard to better track its supply needs, ease the management burden for maintenance teams and offer better cybersecurity than current systems," according to their website.

Authorities say the program has been ineffective, and its termination will save approximately $32.7 million. With that money, the Coast Guard said they'll appropriate funding to address more urgent needs.

“Another win for government efficiency at the Department of Homeland Security,” Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said. “$32 million in taxpayer savings thanks to the Coast Guard eliminating an ineffective IT program. I’m proud of the men and women of the Coast Guard, who continue to deliver on the President's agenda and deliver efficiency while securing our borders and maritime approaches.”

The program was supposed to begin operating in 2027, with a goal of reaching full operating capacity in 2031.

The Coast Guard said program activities will end no later than May 1. The agency said personnel will be reassigned to fill shortages, and they're exploring alternatives to resolve IT gaps.