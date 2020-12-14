US Imposes Sanctions Against Iran Over Abduction of Former FBI Agent

The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday imposed sanctions against two Iranian officials for the 2007 abduction of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, authorities said.

The announcement targeted Mohammad Baseri and Ahmad Khazai, who officials said are within the Ministry of Intelligence of the Islamic Republic of Iran (MOIS), NBC News reported.

"For 13 years, the Iranian government, which continues to take foreigners and dual-nationals hostage as political leverage, has denied knowledge of Mr. Levinson's whereabouts or condition," according to a Treasury statement.

Earlier this year, Levinson's family said they had "received information from" American officials that he had died in custody.

