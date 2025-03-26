US Marshals arrest man accused in 2005 cold case murder in Windsor Locks

A man has been arrested across state lines in connection with a cold case murder that happened in Windsor Locks 20 years ago.

The U.S. Marshals Service said police in Dublin, Ohio, arrested 38-year-old Mohammed Ali for his alleged role in the death of 35-year-old Mureed Hussain.

The killing happened in Windsor Locks in 2005. Police discovered Hussain's body at the intersection of South Main and School streets on the morning of Feb. 9, 2005.

Police said Hussain was a taxi cab driver from New York City, and he was found with a gunshot found.

In January of this year, police obtained an arrest warrant charging Ali with conspiracy to commit murder and accessory to murder.

U.S. Marshals said Ali was located at a home on Wyandotte Woods Boulevard in Dublin, Ohio, and was taken into custody without incident. He has since been transported to Franklin County Jail and will be extradited back to Connecticut.

The Windsor Locks Police Department said Ali's arrest comes after the cold case was reopened in February 2024.

Police said the case went cold after several years of investigation, but through advancements in forensic technology and additional information, detectives were able to develop suspects.

Detectives reviewed interviews and re-examined evidence, which ultimately led to Ali's arrest.

Authorities said the case remains open with other suspects involved. The investigation remains ongoing.