US Supreme Court Won't Hear Appeal in Student Killing

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear the appeal of a former Connecticut nurse convicted of killing and dismembering his college student girlfriend in 2013.

Jermain Richards, of Bridgeport, was convicted of murder and sentenced to 60 years in prison for the killing of Alyssiah Marie Wiley, a 20-year-old sophomore at Eastern Connecticut State University. Her partial remains were found about a mile and a half from Richards’ home.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The conviction came after two previous trials ended in hung juries.

Richards’ lawyers asked the Supreme Court to decide whether the U.S. Constitution’s double jeopardy clause bars the retrial of criminal defendants after previous trials ended with hung juries.

The court did not explain why it declined to hear the case, under standard practice.

The Connecticut Supreme Court upheld Richards’ conviction earlier this year, rejecting arguments that there was not sufficient evidence.

Prosecutors said Richards, now 38, killed Wiley as she tried to break off their relationship. Wiley’s family and friends testified Richards was jealous, possessive and had been physically violent with her.

Richards’ lawyers said there was no physical evidence in the case, nothing to show where or when Wiley was killed and no eyewitnesses.