USPS Hiring Seasonal Workers In Norwich

With the holiday season just around the corner, the United States Postal Service is preparing for the influx in work.

The USPS is looking to hire more than 100 workers to staff a new facility in Norwich. The facility, a warehouse located at 40 Wisconsin Ave., will serve as a transfer center.

"It is a facility where our trucks come and we drop off parcels that are going across the nation and we stage them for other trucks to take them to their final locations," said David Saraceno, Deep River's postmaster. "It requires a lot of hands. It is a 24 hours a day, 7 days a week operation. We will see 150-200 trucks a day and those trucks need to be unloaded and loaded again."

The USPS hosted a drive-thru hiring event at the warehouse Wednesday.

Stacey Valliere, from Norwich, was one of many job-seekers who stopped by. Valliere used to work at Mohegan Sun, but lost her job during the pandemic.

"It has been terrible," said Valliere. "Any little bit helps right now."

The postal positions available in Norwich are mail handler assistant positions, according to the USPS. The jobs include loading, unloading, and moving mail. The operation at the new facility begins after Thanksgiving and will wrap up in January.

